US Syria Withdrawal Threatens 12,000 Suspected IS Members Held By Kurds - Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Thousands of suspected members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) who are imprisoned by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) face an uncertain future with President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Thousands of suspected members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) who are imprisoned by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) face an uncertain future with President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Thousands of people, including children, are stuck in what amounts to shockingly overcrowded prisons on suspicion of being ISIS [Islamic State], but no one is accepting responsibility for them," Human Rights Watch Senior Conflict Researcher Letta Tayler said in the release.

The SDF says it is holding 12,000 prisoners, including 4,000 foreigners, in seven detention centers in northeast Syria.

Haman Rights Watch said the heightened possibility of a Turkish invasion of northeast Syria underscores the urgent need for countries to immediately ensure that their imprisoned citizens can return home for rehabilitation, reintegration and appropriate prosecution in line with international standards,.

Human Rights Watch also said it interviewed several journalists who had visited prisons and medical facilities, with dozens of men packed together tightly and an equally crowded medical block in a detention center holding boys.

Home countries mainly in Western Europe have refused to take custody of citizens in Kurdish detention, according to Human Rights Watch.

