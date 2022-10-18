UrduPoint.com

US Tables 2 United Nations Draft Resolutions To Help Haiti - Ambassador To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Tables 2 United Nations Draft Resolutions to Help Haiti - Ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States mission to the United Nations has tabled two resolutions on Haiti in an effort to help the situation there, US Ambassador to the world body Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We need to mobilize the resources and power of this Council and the broader United Nations. That is why the United States and Mexico have worked closely to draft two new resolutions," Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council.

The United States hopes the UN Security Council will unanimously support the resolutions, Thomas-Greenfield added.

The first resolution would impose financial sanctions on criminal actors and would target individuals responsible for gang violence, arms trafficking and blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The second draft resolution would authorize a non-UN International Security Assistance Mission to help improve the security situation and enable the flow of humanitarian aid. The resolution is said to reflect a recommendation by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the UN Security Council.

As present, it is unclear whether a vote will take place on either resolution.

Earlier on Mondday, Guterres called for undertaking "armed action" to help the Haitian authorities establish a humanitarian corridor amid reports of violence, hunger and lack of water and fuel in the island nation.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Water Vote United States Mexico Haiti Criminals

Recent Stories

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

1 hour ago
 Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ank ..

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

1 hour ago
 Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Ti ..

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

1 hour ago
 Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at ..

Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard

1 hour ago
 Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Confere ..

Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Min ..

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communica ..

Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communications in Ukraine - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.