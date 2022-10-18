US Tables 2 United Nations Draft Resolutions to Help Haiti - Ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States mission to the United Nations has tabled two resolutions on Haiti in an effort to help the situation there, US Ambassador to the world body Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We need to mobilize the resources and power of this Council and the broader United Nations. That is why the United States and Mexico have worked closely to draft two new resolutions," Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council.

The United States hopes the UN Security Council will unanimously support the resolutions, Thomas-Greenfield added.

The first resolution would impose financial sanctions on criminal actors and would target individuals responsible for gang violence, arms trafficking and blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The second draft resolution would authorize a non-UN International Security Assistance Mission to help improve the security situation and enable the flow of humanitarian aid. The resolution is said to reflect a recommendation by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the UN Security Council.

As present, it is unclear whether a vote will take place on either resolution.

Earlier on Mondday, Guterres called for undertaking "armed action" to help the Haitian authorities establish a humanitarian corridor amid reports of violence, hunger and lack of water and fuel in the island nation.