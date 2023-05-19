US, Taiwan Conclude Trade Talks, Will Sign First Agreement in Coming Weeks - USTR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States and Taiwan have concluded bilateral trade talks and will sign an agreement in the coming weeks, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today announced that the United States and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), have concluded negotiations on the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade," the statement said on Thursday.

The agreement will be signed in the coming weeks, the release added without details.

Tai described this accomplishment as an important step forward in strengthening the bilateral economic relationship.

"It demonstrates how we can work together and advance mutual trade priorities on behalf of our people.

We look forward to continuing these negotiations and finalizing a robust and high-standard trade agreement that tackles pressing 21st century economic challenges," she said.

The agreement will allow US companies to increase the volume of American products in the Taiwanese markets.

"Through these provisions, US businesses will be able to bring more products to Taiwan and Taiwanese customers, while creating more transparent and streamlined regulatory procedures that can facilitate investment and economic opportunities in both markets, particularly for small- and medium-sized enterprises," the statement said.

The two countries will commence talks on additional trade areas after the signing of the agreement, the release added.