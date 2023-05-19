UrduPoint.com

US, Taiwan Conclude Trade Talks, Will Sign First Agreement In Coming Weeks - USTR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 02:10 AM

US, Taiwan Conclude Trade Talks, Will Sign First Agreement in Coming Weeks - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States and Taiwan have concluded bilateral trade talks and will sign an agreement in the coming weeks, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today announced that the United States and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), have concluded negotiations on the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade," the statement said on Thursday.

The agreement will be signed in the coming weeks, the release added without details.

Tai described this accomplishment as an important step forward in strengthening the bilateral economic relationship.

"It demonstrates how we can work together and advance mutual trade priorities on behalf of our people.

We look forward to continuing these negotiations and finalizing a robust and high-standard trade agreement that tackles pressing 21st century economic challenges," she said.

The agreement will allow US companies to increase the volume of American products in the Taiwanese markets.

"Through these provisions, US businesses will be able to bring more products to Taiwan and Taiwanese customers, while creating more transparent and streamlined regulatory procedures that can facilitate investment and economic opportunities in both markets, particularly for small- and medium-sized enterprises," the statement said.

The two countries will commence talks on additional trade areas after the signing of the agreement, the release added.

Related Topics

Century Katherine Taipei United States Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

2 hours ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

2 hours ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

2 hours ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

2 hours ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

2 hours ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.