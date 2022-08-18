UrduPoint.com

US, Taiwan Formally Begin New Trade Talks - Trade Representative

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The United States and Taiwan reached a consensus on a negotiating mandate for their new US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade on Wednesday, according to a release.

"Today, we begin negotiations with Taiwan under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) that will deepen our trade and investment relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for our workers and businesses," US Deputy Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said in the release.

The mandate sets out the broad objectives for trade negotiations, of which the first round is expected to occur in the early fall.

The agenda includes trade facilitation; good regulatory practices; strong anti-corruption standards; enhancing trade between small and medium enterprises; deepening agriculture trade; removing discriminatory barriers to trade; digital trade; robust labor and environmental standards; as well as ways to address distortive practices of state-owned enterprises and non-market policies and practices, the release said.

The US and Taiwan had announced on June 1 that they would develop a new plan for trade talks under the banner of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.

