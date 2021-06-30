US, Taiwan Hold 11th Round of Trade, Investment Talks - Trade Representative

The United States and Taiwan held their eleventh round of trade and investment talks and discussed a host of issues from market barriers on agricultural products to digital piracy, the US Trade Representative's (USTR) Office said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The United States and Taiwan held their eleventh round of trade and investment talks and discussed a host of issues from market barriers on agricultural products to digital piracy, the US Trade Representative's (USTR) Office said on Wednesday.

"US and Taiwan authorities committed to intensify engagement aimed at addressing outstanding trade concerns, including with regard to market access barriers facing US beef and pork producers, as well as concerns raised by the United States in areas such as copyright legislation, digital piracy, financial services, investment and regulatory transparency," the USTR said in a statement.

The talk were held on Tuesday under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement between the two countries, the statement said.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai reinforced earlier this month the importance of Taiwan's trade and investments to the United States as President Joe Biden wages a new fractious trade relationship with China.