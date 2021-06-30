UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Taiwan Hold 11th Round Of Trade, Investment Talks - Trade Representative

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

US, Taiwan Hold 11th Round of Trade, Investment Talks - Trade Representative

The United States and Taiwan held their eleventh round of trade and investment talks and discussed a host of issues from market barriers on agricultural products to digital piracy, the US Trade Representative's (USTR) Office said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The United States and Taiwan held their eleventh round of trade and investment talks and discussed a host of issues from market barriers on agricultural products to digital piracy, the US Trade Representative's (USTR) Office said on Wednesday.

"US and Taiwan authorities committed to intensify engagement aimed at addressing outstanding trade concerns, including with regard to market access barriers facing US beef and pork producers, as well as concerns raised by the United States in areas such as copyright legislation, digital piracy, financial services, investment and regulatory transparency," the USTR said in a statement.

The talk were held on Tuesday under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement between the two countries, the statement said.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai reinforced earlier this month the importance of Taiwan's trade and investments to the United States as President Joe Biden wages a new fractious trade relationship with China.

Related Topics

Katherine China United States Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Court defers indictment of Sindh CM in Nooriabad p ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab University extends form submission date

32 seconds ago

AC summons Chief Minister Sindh in Nooriabad power ..

34 seconds ago

Duplantis honing in on Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen out of ..

35 seconds ago

25 sports grounds to be constructed in Bahawalpur ..

37 seconds ago

Deal on Belarus Oil Export to Head to Kazakh Parli ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.