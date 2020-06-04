UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Taiwan Hold Virtual Dialogue On COVID-19 - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:54 PM

US, Taiwan Hold Virtual Dialogue on COVID-19 - State Dept

Senior officials from the United States and Taiwan conducted a virtual dialogue this week to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and coordinate bilateral assistance, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Senior officials from the United States and Taiwan conducted a virtual dialogue this week to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and coordinate bilateral assistance, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"On June 3, 2020, senior representatives of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the US Department of State, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US Department of Health and Human Services, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US Department of the Interior, the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), and the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened a virtual dialogue to strengthen the coordination of COVID-19 assistance in the Pacific and discuss the 'Taiwan model' that has successfully combatted the spread of the virus," the release said.

The talks came as part of an ongoing effort between the two countries to enhance cooperation in combating COVID-19, it added.

The US side was represented by AIT Director Brent Christensen, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands Sandra Oudkirk, USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Ann Marie Yastishock, USAID COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator Dr. Ken Staley and Deputy Assistant Secretary, Insular and International Affairs, Sarah Jorgenson. TECRO Representative Stanley Kao and Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Hsu Szu-chien represented Taiwan.

So far, the number of those infected by the new coronavirus in Taiwan stands at 443, with seven of them having died, according to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the country with the highest confirmed coronavirus cases of 1,851,520 and more than 107,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

Australia Died Stanley United States June 2020 From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate ‘World Environment Day’

26 minutes ago

Saqlain Mushtaq takes charges at High Performance ..

47 minutes ago

AJK President demands UNSC session, appointment of ..

2 minutes ago

PSM to be privatized to avoid huge burden on natio ..

2 minutes ago

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Near 43 Million - Labo ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Coast Guard Rescues 85 Migrants in Aegean ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.