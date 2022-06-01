US, Taiwan Launch New Trade Dialogue, First Talks Scheduled for June

The United States and Taiwan have launched a new initiative to deepen bilateral economic links, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States and Taiwan have launched a new initiative to deepen bilateral economic links, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday.

"The two sides launched the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, which is intended to develop concrete ways to deepen the economic and trade relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for our workers and businesses," the office said in a statement following a virtual meeting between US Deputy Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi and Taiwan Minister-Without-Portfolio John Deng.

The sides will work in coordination with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) to develop a roadmap, which would result in agreements with high-standard commitments and economically meaningful outcomes in such areas as trade facilitation, regulatory practices, agriculture, anti-corruption, supporting the environment and climate actions.

"The United States and Taiwan intend to use the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade and their on-going engagement with stakeholders to advance and deepen the important US-Taiwan economic and trade relationship, to promote our shared values, and to address our shared challenges and opportunities," the statement read.

The first meeting of the initiative is expected to convene in Washington in June.