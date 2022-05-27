US, Taiwan Planning to Announce Economic Talks to Strengthen Cooperation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States and Taiwan are planning to announce economic talks during which the countries will discuss the sustainability of supply chains, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

The deal is likely to include areas of trade facilitation, supply-chain work, and trade in agricultural products, a report added.

The talks are an attempt to improve economic relations between the US and Taiwan and will go beyond existing discussions under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement between the two countries, the sources noted.