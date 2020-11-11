UrduPoint.com
US, Taiwan To Hold Economic Prosperity Dialogue - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach will conduct on November 20 the economic prosperity partnership dialogue with Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that on the 20th of this month Undersecretary Krach will lead our economic prosperity partnership dialogue with Taiwan under the auspices of the American Institute of Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office here in the United States," Pompeo said during a briefing.

He praised Taiwan as "a vibrant democracy and a reliable partner." The dialogue signifies that "our economic relationship... is strong and growing," Pompeo added.

He said that US seeks closer ties with Taiwan on issues ranging from reliability of supply chains to 5g and health security.

China, which views Taiwan as its breakaway province, is uneasy over its cooperation with the United States, especially in the military field.

