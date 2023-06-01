US, Taiwan to Sign First Agreement Under Bilateral Trade Pact - USTR Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The United States and Taiwan will sign the first agreement under their "21st century trade" initiative on Thursday, the Office of the US Trade Representative announced amid rising tensions with Beijing.

"Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will witness the signing of the first agreement under the U.S.

-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade by representatives of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States," the USTR Office said in its daily guidance for Thursday.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Washington to stop any official exchanges with Taipei under the guise of trade.

The announcement of the new trade agreement comes ahead of the Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum in Singapore this weekend, with China declining the US's request for the two countries' defense chiefs to meet on the sidelines of the gathering.