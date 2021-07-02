UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:00 AM

US, Tajikistan Discuss Afghanistan, Security at Annual Bilateral Consultations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States and Tajikistan have discussed Afghanistan, security and law enforcement issues during annual bilateral consultations, the Department of State announced.

Washington hosted on Thursday a Tajik delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, for the 8th annual bilateral consultations. The US was represented by Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson. The consultations came amid the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan that prompted Tajikistan to put its armed forces stationed on the Afghan border on high alert.

"The United States delegation ... reiterated the United States' commitment to Tajikistan's independence, sovereignty, and prosperity and cited our shared goal of a just and durable settlement in Afghanistan.

The delegations discussed issues related to security and law enforcement, human rights, and energy and the economy," the state department said late on Thursday.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to jointly address regional security threats, cooperate in counterterrorism, and professionalize security services,

They also touched upon efforts to fight human trafficking, promote religious freedom, regional connectivity initiatives, bilateral trade and investment.

Earlier that day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

