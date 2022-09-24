UrduPoint.com

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 12:33 AM

The United States takes the alleged Russian nuclear threats very seriously but does not see any reason to adjust its nuclear posture at this time, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The United States takes the alleged Russian nuclear threats very seriously but does not see any reason to adjust its nuclear posture at this time, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"We obviously take these (Russian nuclear) threats very seriously, but we have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture at this time," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

