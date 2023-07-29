MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The United States takes China's assurances that it is not supplying lethal weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine "very seriously," although it still has concerns about individual entities, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

"China has assured us repeatedly and not just us, many other countries that it is not providing material, lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine. And we take those assurances very seriously," Blinken told a press conference, following the 33rd Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).

At the same time, Washington still has certain concerns about individual entities that might be providing military technologies to Russia, he added.

"It is a concern that we shared with Beijing and look to them to do whatever they can to make sure that that does not happen," Blinken said.

The United States has on many occasions warned China against helping Russia evade sanctions or supplying Moscow with military assistance during the Ukraine conflict, and threatened with "consequences." In March, then-Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Beijing was not a party to the Ukraine conflict and was not supplying weapons to any side.