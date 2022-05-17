US Takes Control of Afghan Embassy, Consular Posts in New York and California - Filing

The US government took over control of the Afghan Embassy in Washington and Afghan consular offices in New York and California after they ceased operations without assigning anyone to take responsibility of the property, according to an unpublished notice in the Federal Register on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The US government took over control of the Afghan Embassy in Washington and Afghan consular offices in New York and California after they ceased operations without assigning anyone to take responsibility of the property, according to an unpublished notice in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

"Until further notice, the Department of State's Office of Foreign Missions has assumed sole responsibility for ensuring the protection and preservation of the property of the referenced missions, including but not limited to all real and tangible property, furnishings, archives, and financial assets of the Afghan Embassy or its consular posts in the United States," the notice said.

The notice said Afghanistan's embassy in Washington and its consular posts in California and New York formally ceased operations on March 16 without naming a protecting power or other party responsible for the diplomatic facilities.

Entry to Afghanistan's diplomatic facilities is strictly prohibited unless authorized by the State Department, the notice said.

Last August, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism activities) took over Kabul, marking the end of both the war in Afghanistan and the pro-Western Afghan government. On the night of August 31, the US armed forces left the Kabul airport, putting an end to almost 20 years of US military occupation of Afghanistan.