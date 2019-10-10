US Takes Custody of Some 40 IS Captives Tied to Executions of Western Hostages - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The US military is taking custody of roughly forty Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) fighters that were detained in Syria including those linked to the execution of American and Western hostages, media reported.

The captives are all considered important high-value IS targets that were previously kept in camps run by Syrian Kurds, the New York Times reported on Wednesday citing unnamed US officials. Among those taken into custody are the famed IS fighters from Britain dubbed "The Beatles."

The Kurds are pulling guards from these prisons to counter Ankara's foray into northern Syria, the report said.

Earlier, Turkey's Permanent Representative to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Ankara launched its operation in northern Syria to combat a terrorist threat in line with the right of self-defense.