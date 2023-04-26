UrduPoint.com

US Takes Leading Role On Sudan But Faces Limited Leverage

The United States has taken a lead in trying to end a burst of violence in Sudan but it faces a tough road ahead with limited power to rein in warring generals

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ):The United States has taken a lead in trying to end a burst of violence in Sudan but it faces a tough road ahead with limited power to rein in warring generals.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spearheaded efforts to broker a three-day ceasefire that took effect Tuesday and has largely held in the capital Khartoum, although scattered clashes persisted elsewhere in Africa's third-largest country.

Previous truces quickly disintegrated over 10 days of round-the-clock fighting that pitted paramilitary forces against the army, into which the powerful unit was supposed to be integrated.

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that US diplomats remained "deeply engaged" with all sides to try to extend the ceasefire and make it permanent, with hopes of a path to civilian rule.

Molly Phee, the top US diplomat for Africa, and John Godfrey, the US ambassador to Sudan who was evacuated on Saturday, have been involved in detailed negotiations with the two generals in coordination with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, regional heavyweights that have major investments in Sudan.

