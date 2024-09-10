US Takes On Google's Ad Tech Empire In Antitrust Trial
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Alexandria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Google faced its second major antitrust trial in less than a year on Monday as the US government accused the tech giant of dominating online advertising and stifling competition.
The trial in a Federal court in northern Virginia followed a separate case where a judge last month found Google's search business to be an illegal monopoly.
This new battle, also brought by the US Department of Justice, focuses on ad technology -- the complex system determining which online ads people see and their cost.
The US government specifically alleges that Google controls the market for publishing banner ads on websites, including those of many creators and small news providers.
"This technology may be modern, but the practices (shown by Google) are as old as monopolies themselves," Julia Tarver Wood, a lawyer for the Department of Justice, told a packed courtroom.
In her opening statement, Tarver Wood said Google has used its financial power to acquire potential rivals and corner the ad tech market, leaving advertisers and publishers with no choice but to use its technology.
Through acquisitions, "Google used its monopoly to make a new set of ad tech tools that are necessary to keep the internet alive," she added.
"Publishers were understandably furious and the evidence will show that they could do nothing," she said.
According to the US government, websites show more than 13 billion display ads every day, bringing in roughly $12 billion to publishers, much of which goes through Google's ad tech.
The US government is seeking to have Google divest parts of its ad tech business.
Recent Stories
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM
ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”
Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..
DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated
One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap
Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday evening
More Stories From World
-
Apple unveils new iPhone built for AI9 minutes ago
-
Kenya starts DNA testing for school fire victims19 minutes ago
-
First step for Europe's hyperloop vehicles with test launch19 minutes ago
-
At least nine migrants perish off Senegal's coast19 minutes ago
-
Chad flooding leaves 341 dead, 1.5 million affected: UN19 minutes ago
-
New firmoss species discovered in SW China with potentials to treat Alzheimer5 hours ago
-
Measures taken to deal with potential flooding in China's Guangxi5 hours ago
-
Climate change risks threaten Australia's tourism sites: report5 hours ago
-
Typhoon Yagi leaves 59 dead, missing in Vietnam's northern region5 hours ago
-
Poland's longest river hits record low water level5 hours ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 595 hours ago
-
Barcelona youngster Bernal out for a year after knee operation5 hours ago