US Takes Over 171,000 Migrants Into Custody at Southern Border in March - Preliminary Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US immigration enforcement apprehended more than 171,000 migrants illegally entering the United States at the border with Mexico in March, the Washington Post reported citing preliminary data it obtained from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Friday.

The report said the total number of apprehensions on the border in March marks the highest monthly total since 2006.

Sputnik reached out to CBP to confirm the data but did not receive an immediate response.

In February, 100,000 migrants were apprehended at the border - a spike of nearly 30 percent from the previous month. The Biden administration is on pace to top the previous annual record set in 2019 of over 977,000.

A majority of undocumented asylum-seeking migrants apprehended at the southern border are fleeing violence and poverty in Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador.