US Takes Over 4,000 Actions To Disrupt Fraud Networks - Justice Dept.

Published May 23, 2023

US Takes Over 4,000 Actions to Disrupt Fraud Networks - Justice Dept.

US federal law enforcement agencies completed a three-month-long campaign to disrupt networks used by fraudsters to obtain criminal proceeds, the US Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) US federal law enforcement agencies completed a three-month-long campaign to disrupt networks used by fraudsters to obtain criminal proceeds, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

Many of the perpetrators involved in the schemes are based overseas, the department said in a statement.

"Over approximately the last three months, law enforcement took over 4,000 actions against individuals responsible for facilitating a range of fraud schemes. These schemes included those that targeted consumers, such as lottery fraud and romance scams, as well as those that targeted businesses or pandemic funds," the statement said.

The actions taken by law enforcement included criminal prosecutions, civil actions, and warning letters. They were designed to punish those who knowingly assisted fraudsters and to advise those who may have been unknowingly helping fraudsters that their conduct furthered crime, according to the statement.

"These actions are intended to deter overseas fraudsters from relying on U.S.-based individuals to facilitate schemes and thereby reduce the harm caused by foreign fraud operations," the statement said.

Agencies participating in the campaign issued over 4,000 letters warning people. They also filed 12 civil or administrative actions and imposed criminal charges against more than 25 individuals for knowingly receiving and forwarding victim funds or otherwise laundering fraud proceeds.

In one case, law enforcement in the state of Massachusetts charged a defendant for using a scheme that allowed him to create dozens of shell companies and, using their business bank accounts, to launder approximately $35 million.

In another case, an individual in North Carolina was charged with facilitating an international, multimillion-dollar tech support fraud, the statement said.

