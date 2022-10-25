UrduPoint.com

US Takes Seriously Reports Kiev May Use 'Dirty Bomb' But Sees No Such Preparations - Kirby

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United States is taking seriously the reports that Kiev may possibly use a so-called "dirty bomb," but does not see any preparations for the use of such weapons, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"All I can assure you is that we are taking that seriously, and we are monitoring as best as we can. I can also say, we just see no indication of preparations at this point," Kirby said during a press briefing.

