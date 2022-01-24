UrduPoint.com

US Takes Steps To Ban Imports From China Allegedly Made With Uyghur Forced Labor - DHS

January 24, 2022

US Takes Steps to Ban Imports From China Allegedly Made With Uyghur Forced Labor - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The US government is banning all imports from China allegedly made using forced labor from the Uyghur Autonomous Region, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday.

"The DHS announced, as part of its implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), that it will seek public input to inform the Department's continued efforts to prohibit goods from being imported into the United States that are produced with forced labor in ...China, including in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," the DHS said in a Twitter message.

The UFLPA prohibits goods from being imported into the United States that are either produced in China's Xinjiang province or by certain entities identified in the forthcoming UFLPA enforcement strategy, unless the importer can prove by clear and convincing evidence that the goods were not produced with forced labor, the DHS noted.

"As part of our efforts to advance the Biden-Harris Administration's priority to eradicate forced labor from U.S. supply chains, we are taking an important first step today to implement the UFLPA," Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

After receiving comments, the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force will conduct a public hearing and develop a strategy for supporting enforcement of section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930. DHS and US Customs and Border Protection will issue guidance for importers, the department said.

