US Takes Steps to Mitigate Risks of Foreign Drones - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The United States revised its policy to mitigate risks related to foreign-made drones, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Department of Justice today announced that its Office of Justice Programs (OJP) has issued a revised policy governing the award of grants for the purchase and operation of foreign-made Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)," the statement said.

The new policy allows grant recipients to use OJP funds only if they promote public safety and mitigate the risks of cyber intrusion and foreign influence, it added.

The policy prevents using funds for purchasing or operating drones manufactured by entities considered by the US as vulnerable to extrajudicial direction from a foreign government.

Applicants also should ensure their ability to mitigate the risks posed by malware or unauthorized collection of user information, data theft, or electronic hijacking, the statement added.

"We take seriously concerns about the use of foreign-made UAS and the potential for related data compromise," Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said. "It is paramount that funding recipients take effective measures to safeguard sensitive information and the public's privacy and civil liberties while operating these systems in a safe and secure manner."

Companies must be ready to follow these requirements in order to obtain a grant for drones, the Department of Justice said.