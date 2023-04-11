US Taking Doc Leaks 'Very Seriously,' No Excuse for Presence in Public Domain - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The United States is taking leaks of highly classified Pentagon documents seriously, and acknowledges that there's no reason for those documents to be in the public domain, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We're taking this very, very seriously. There is no excuse for these kinds of documents to be in the public domain," Kirby said during a press briefing.