UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Taking Immediate Action To Limit Sensitive Exports To Myanmar Military - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Taking Immediate Action to Limit Sensitive Exports to Myanmar Military - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The US Commerce Department is taking immediate action to limit the shipment of sensitive goods to the Myanmar military following the coup in the Southeast Asian country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"President [Joe] Biden is taking significant steps in response to the military coup in Burma," Psaki told a news conference. "The Department of Commerce is also taking immediate action to limit exports of sensitive goods to the Burmese military and other entities associated with the recent coup."

Related Topics

Exports Burma White House Myanmar Commerce Asia

Recent Stories

FNC presents UAE’s national, international effor ..

1 hour ago

Foolproof security on first T-20 match of Pak-Sout ..

1 hour ago

CCOE discusses electricity policy

1 hour ago

US Imposes Myanmar Sanctions on 8 individuals, 3 E ..

1 hour ago

Brussels Ready to Help Kiev Embark on 'Important E ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns foreign interventions in internal aff ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.