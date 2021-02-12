US Taking Immediate Action to Limit Sensitive Exports to Myanmar Military - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The US Commerce Department is taking immediate action to limit the shipment of sensitive goods to the Myanmar military following the coup in the Southeast Asian country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"President [Joe] Biden is taking significant steps in response to the military coup in Burma," Psaki told a news conference. "The Department of Commerce is also taking immediate action to limit exports of sensitive goods to the Burmese military and other entities associated with the recent coup."