US Taking Immediate Action to Limit Sensitive Exports to Myanmar Military - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The US Commerce Department is taking immediate action to limit the shipment of sensitive goods to Myanmar's military following the coup in that country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during news conference.

"President [Joe] Biden is taking significant steps in response to the military coup in Burma [Myanmar]," Psaki said on Thursday. "The Department of Commerce is also taking immediate action to limit exports of sensitive goods to the Burmese military and other entities associated with the recent coup."

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced earlier a series of restrictions on exports of sensitive items to Myanmar's defense and home affairs ministries, armed forces and security services in response to the actions to overthrow the country's democratically elected government.

"By taking immediate action to prevent the Burmese military from benefiting from access to sensitive US technology, we are sending a direct message that the United States stands with the people of Burma [Myanmar] and their lawful democratic institutions," the Commerce Department said, adding it will take all appropriate action to limit such access by those responsible for dismantling the country's democratic institutions.

The statement said, effective immediately, BIS will apply a presumption of denial for items requiring a license for export and re-export to these select Myanmar government departments and agencies.

BIS is also revoking certain previously issued licenses to these departments and agencies which have not been fully utilized, the statement added.

Moreover, the Commerce Department said BIS will suspend certain license exceptions previously available to Myanmar as a result of its current country group placement under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

BIS is also assessing additional actions, including possible Entity List additions, adding Burma to the list of countries subject to the EAR's military end use and end user and military intelligence end use and end user restrictions, and downgrading Myanmar's country group status in the EAR, according to the statement.