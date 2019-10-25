UrduPoint.com
US Taking Steps To Boost Position Near Deir Ez-Zor In Syria - Defense Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:42 PM

US Taking Steps to Boost Position Near Deir Ez-Zor in Syria - Defense Secretary

The United States is taking "some actions" to boost its position near Syria's Deir Ez-Zor and to deny the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) access to the oil fields in the area, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The United States is taking "some actions" to boost its position near Syria's Deir Ez-Zor and to deny the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) access to the oil fields in the area, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Friday.

"We're also considering how we might reposition forces in the area in order to ensure we secure the oil fields. We are now taking some actions I will not go into the details to strengthen our position at Deir Ez-Zor to ensure that we can deny ISIS access to the oil fields," Esper told a press conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

