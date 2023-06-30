Open Menu

US Taking Steps To Recruit More People Wishing To Fight In Ukrainian Troops - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States is taking additional steps to increase the recruitment of those wishing to fight in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces against the background of the unsuccessful course of the conflict in Ukraine for the US administration, a military-diplomatic source in Damascus told Sputnik on Friday.

"Against the background of the unsuccessful course of the armed conflict in Ukraine for (US President) Joe Biden's administration, Washington is taking additional steps to increase the recruitment of those wishing to fight in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces," the source said.

For this purpose, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is actively negotiating with representatives of the Kurdish self-defense units and the sheikhs of a number of Arab clans in Syria, the source said.

"The proposed monthly salary for the militants is $2,000," the source added.

