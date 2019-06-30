UrduPoint.com
US, Taliban Agree to Strive for Progress as New Round of Talks Ends in Doha - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US and Taliban negotiators agreed on Sunday to continue efforts to make considerable progress on a peace deal for Afghanistan, Qatari media said.

The seventh round of talks between Taliban insurgents and US officials led by envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has concluded in Doha, according to the state news agency QNA.

The negotiators again discussed US troop pullout from Afghanistan, guarantees that it would not be used as a safe haven by international terrorists, intra-Afghan talks and a permanent ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a surprise visit to Kabul on Tuesday that his country hoped to reach a deal by September 1. A Taliban spokesman told Sputnik that militants wanted it too.

