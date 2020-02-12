UrduPoint.com
US-Taliban Breakthrough Appears Closer As Ghani Reports Progress

Wed 12th February 2020

The US and the Taliban appeared closer Wednesday to a breakthrough in talks over an American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said there had been "notable progress" in negotiations

Washington and the insurgents have been locked in gruelling discussions that have stretched over more than a year for a deal that would see the US pull thousands of troops out of Afghanistan.

In return, the Taliban would provide various security guarantees and launch eventual talks with the Kabul government.

In a series of tweets late Tuesday, Ghani said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had called him to inform him of developments in the talks, which are taking place in Doha.

"Today, I was pleased to receive a call from @SecPompeo, informing me of the notable progress made in the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban," Ghani said on his official Twitter account.

"The Secretary informed me about the Taliban's proposal with regards to bringing a significant and enduring reduction in violence." A Taliban source told AFP that insurgent and US negotiators would meet again Wednesday in Doha.

Citing Afghan and US officials, the New York Times reported that US President Donald Trumphad given conditional approval to a deal with the Taliban.

