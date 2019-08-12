UrduPoint.com
US, Taliban Conclude New Round Of Peace Talks - Special Envoy Khalilzad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The United States and Taliban concluded a new round of talks, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a statement on Monday.

"We've concluded this round of talks... between the United States and the Taliban," Khalilzad said via Twitter.

Khalilzad explained that the two sides discussed "technical details" regarding a peace deal in Afghanistan and characterized the talks with the Taliban as productive.

The latest eighth round of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban took place in Doha and begun on August 3.

In 2001, the United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) took responsibility for the attacks and Taliban-led government of Afghanistan then backed the terror group.

The United States and Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan for assurances the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

