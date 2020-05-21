UrduPoint.com
US, Taliban Discussed Concerns Over Ghani Ordering Offensive Attacks - Khalilzad

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Taliban during talks in Doha raised concerns about Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's decision to order offensive operations against the insurgent movement, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, after leaving Doha, Khalilzad arrived in Kabul for talks with the Afghan government in an effort to jumpstart the political process in the country which had been derailed by a recent uptick in violence.

"We discussed their concerns with President Ghani's ordering offensive attacks," Khalilzad said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Last week, Ghani ordered a military offensive against the Taliban after an attack on a maternity ward that left dozens dead and injured including newborn babies. The Afghan government blamed the Taliban while the United States said the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) was solely responsible.

Khalilzad said he held 3 "constructive" meetings with Mullah Berader and other members of the Taliban Political Commission, during which he called on all sides to reduce violence and underscored to the insurgents the key tenets of their recent pact.

"Emphasized the US-Taliban agreement is inter-connected: CT commitments, intra-Afghan negotiations, troop withdrawal, & gradual violence reduction leading to a permanent ceasefire," the US envoy said in another tweet.

The Taliban, Khalilzad added, expressed their commitment to the agreement and its implementation and said they would do all they could to locate US citizens.

"I also raised missing Americans Mark Frerichs and Paul Overby as well as our concerns about recent Taliban attacks in Kunduz, Ghazni, & Khost," Khalilzad said.

A February 29 agreement, to which the Afghan government was not a party, involved a US commitment to reduce its presence in Afghanistan if conditions allow, plus a Taliban-Afghan prisoner exchange as a precondition for direct talks between the Taliban and Afghan government.

