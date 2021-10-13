UrduPoint.com

US, Taliban Held 'Productive' Talks In Doha On Humanitarian Assistance - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

US, Taliban Held 'Productive' Talks in Doha on Humanitarian Assistance - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The delegations from the United States and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) held productive discussions on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan during the weekend's talks in Doha, Qatar, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"There has been progress on a number of fronts. I think there were productive discussions on the issue of humanitarian assistance," Price said, referring to the Doha talks, the first of its kind since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August.

More Stories From World

