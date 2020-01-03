(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The United States and the Taliban movement of Afghanistan might return to the negotiation table in two days, former Taliban official Akbar Agha told Sputnik on Friday amid unconfirmed reports that the group had agreed to scale down insurgency for the sake of striking a deal that would see US troops leave the country.

"It is likely that the talks will be started in two days," Agha said, describing the negotiations as being "more important than ever."

He said in order to demonstrate to Washington their readiness to collaborate, the Taliban decided to agree to reduce violence before coming to an official agreement.

Sources in Qatar, where the Afghan peace talks are expected to be held, told Sputnik that the US technical delegation and the Taliban negotiators are all back in Doha.

They expect Taliban leader Mullah Habitullah to pledge commitment to reduce violence in writing after which the group and the US will share the outcomes agreed with media.

In pursuit of recognition, the Taliban have been leading insurgency against the Afghan government since the early 2000s. They also seek all foreign troops to withdraw from the country. The group has been accused of providing terrorist organizations such as al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) and the Islamic State (banned in Russia) with a safe haven in Afghanistan.

Over the past year, the US held a number of peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to encourage the group to cut the ties with terrorists and begin rapprochement with the Afghan government, paving the way for US troops to pull out. No significant results have so far been achieved during these talks.