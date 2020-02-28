UrduPoint.com
US-Taliban Peace Deal Closer Than Ever, Important Step Toward Afghan Peace - NATO

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:46 PM

The US-Taliban peace deal is now closer than ever and NATO will continue to support efforts to find a lasting peaceful solution in Afghanistan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The US-Taliban peace deal is now closer than ever and NATO will continue to support efforts to find a lasting peaceful solution in Afghanistan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

"NATO will continue to support efforts to find a peaceful and negotiated solution.

We have seen a very significant reduction in violence in recent days and therefore we are very close to signing an agreement between the United States and Taliban. This will be the first but very important step to finding lasting peace agreement in Afghansitan," Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels.

The US and Taliban are set to sign a peace agreement Saturday after a seven-day reduction of violence is observed in the country.

