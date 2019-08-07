US-Taliban Peace Deal Possibly to Be Announced After Eid al-Adha Muslim Holiday

(@imziishan)

The Taliban movement and US officials are expected to announce a peace agreement to end Afghanistan's 18-year conflict after Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday also known as the Festival of the Sacrifice, which will be celebrated from August 11-15

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Taliban movement and US officials are expected to announce a peace agreement to end Afghanistan 's 18-year conflict after Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday also known as the Festival of the Sacrifice, which will be celebrated from August 11-15.

US-Taliban peace talks were launched last year. Following eight rounds of negotiations, the agreement now looks closer than ever as both parties have expressed hope for the conclusion of the deal.

"There were minor issues on the time line that seem to be solved. The agreement announcement will be made in the presence of international representatives, which will also take a while. So, the announcement will possibly be made after Eid al-Adha," a Taliban source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

At the same time, the Taliban has not engaged in a dialogue with the Afghan government, calling it a puppet of Western countries. The movement says it will hold talks with Afghan representatives once the peace deal with the United States is finalized and the so-called occupation ends.

Despite the ongoing peace efforts, violence has been surging across the country just days before Eid al-Adha. The Afghan government says each Taliban attack causes more problems en route to peace.

"Each Taliban attack causes more obstacles for peace. The Taliban is talking about peace with the United States, but they are not wrapping the attacks. They are against our people and we are trying to secure our people.

We hope the Taliban will stop fighting," Sediq Sediqqi, the spokesman of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, said at a press conference in Kabul.

Meanwhile, Wednesday was marked by another series of bloody attacks.

At least 14 people were killed and 145 more were injured in a huge car blast, which hit a training center for the Afghan forces in the western part of Kabul. The explosion, claimed by the Taliban, took place in a vastly civilian-populated area.

In the western province of Herat, six people, including women and children, were injured as a result of a blast from an improvised explosive device on Wednesday afternoon.

In the Paktia province, seven army soldiers were found dead after they had been abducted by the Taliban on Tuesday. The soldiers were heading to the capital of Paktia, Gardez, to receive their monthly salary.

Three members of the National Directorate of Security, the Afghan intelligence agency, and a policeman were killed after they raided three hideouts belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in Kabul.

The violence and peace talks come as the country is preparing for a presidential election. The Taliban threatened to disrupt the vote, while the Afghan government said that the Afghan forces were capable of securing the election process.

The presidential election in Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on September 28, with 18 candidates, including incumbent President Ghani and Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah, running.