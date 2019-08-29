UrduPoint.com
US-Taliban Peace Deal Ready, Expected To Be Signed On Weekend - Taliban's Ex-Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:37 PM

US-Taliban Peace Deal Ready, Expected to Be Signed on Weekend - Taliban's Ex-Commander

The text of the US-Taliban peace agreement is ready and expected to be sealed during the upcoming weekend, Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The text of the US-Taliban peace agreement is ready and expected to be sealed during the upcoming weekend, Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ninth round of talks between the United States and the Taliban movement in the Qatari capital of Doha entered its eighth day on Thursday.

"On all occasions, both sides have agreed [on the peace deal], and the text is ready. There is no fuss [about the document], and on Saturday or Sunday the agreement will be signed between the Taliban and the United States," Agha, who is close to the talks, said.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, said that the talks were still ongoing. He noted that although US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad might leave for Kabul, his team would remain in Qatar.

The sides first have to go through some disputable issues before the the deal can to be signed, according to Shaheen.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Taliban told Sputnik that the talks were being held between the technical teams, which discussed the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan over a 15-month period, and termination of relations between the Taliban and terrorist groups.

The United States and the Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban's guarantees that the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists. However, these talks exclude the Afghan government since the Taliban considers it a US puppet.

"The [Afghan] government is inexperienced in a number of important and political issues and has recruited people who do not understand Afghanistan's issues," a former lawmaker, Haji Mohammad Nazer Ahmadzai, told Sputnik.

After the peace deal is signed, inter-Afghan talks between the Taliban and other political movements are expected to begin. The Taliban insist that the Afghan authorities should participate in the talks not as a government but as a political movement. According to the Afghan Peace Ministry, Kabul is preparing a delegation.

The US-Taliban talks come ahead of the September 28 presidential election in Afghanistan. The Taliban have threatened to disrupt the election, while the government has vowed to safeguard the democratic process.

