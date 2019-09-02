US-Taliban Peace Talks Likely to Enter 10th Round Over Unsettled Issues - Source

The US-Taliban talks on a peace deal will likely enter yet another round, since there are issues which are still not resolved, Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The US-Taliban talks on a peace deal will likely enter yet another round, since there are issues which are still not resolved, Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul to meet with the country's leadership and share the details of the peace deal with the Taliban.

"My information is that the talks have not ended with the ninth round and there are still contentious points, which the US and Taliban leaders will have to discuss while preparing the text of the agreement.

After this, during the 10th round of talks the agreement will be signed," Agha said.

The ninth round of talks between the United States and the Taliban movement in the Qatari capital of Doha finished on Sunday. The parties were negotiating a deal that would entail the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban's promise to cut ties to terrorist organizations and a guarantee that country would not be used as a safe heaven for terrorists. However, these negotiations exclude the Afghan government since the Taliban considers it a US puppet.