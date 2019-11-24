UrduPoint.com
US, Taliban Representatives Holding Unofficial Talks In Qatar - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

US, Taliban Representatives Holding Unofficial Talks in Qatar - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Representatives of the United States and the Taliban are conducting unofficial negotiations in the capital of Qatar, Doha, media reported Sunday.

The discussions are centered on reduction in violence and relaunching official negotiations, Afghan broadcaster TOLO News reported citing two sources close to the matter.

According to the news channel, former Taliban commander Sayed Akbar Agha confirmed that the talks are underway and that they are favorable to Afghanistan.

Furthermore, US representatives are in close contact with the Afghan government as consulting partners in the negotiations, TOLO News added.

"This time, we are in agreement in the sense that our goals and priorities for peace are completely clear, with issues like a reduction of violence which will result in a ceasefire, and, ultimately, the start of direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban," Sedi Sediqqi, a spokesman for the Afghan President, said.

Peace talks between the US and the Taliban have repeatedly stalled with most recent talks falling through in September after a Taliban explosion killed a US soldier in Afghanistan.

The renewal of talks comes days after a prisoner exchange between the Afghan government and the Taliban saw the release of US national Kevin King and Australian national Timothy Weeks, who were taken hostage in 2016.

