US, Taliban Sign Peace Agreement in Doha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United States and the Taliban movement have signed the long-awaited peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the US and the Afghan government released a joint statement, which states that the US will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country will be in 14 months.