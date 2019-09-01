US, Taliban So Far Fail to Reach Final Agreement at Doha Peace Talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The United States and Taliban have concluded the ninth day of the ninth round of peace negotiations in Qatar with no final agreement in sight, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The issues discussed during the Qatar talks include pulling out foreign armed forces from Afghanistan, a comprehensive ceasefire, prisoner release and future intra-Afghan negotiations.

While some, like Wahidullah Ghazi Khel, the spokesman for the new National Front have hope that the technical teams working on both sides will reach an agreement shortly, the overall attitude regarding the possibility of a deal is not a positive one, the correspondent reported.

The peace talks were overshadowed by overnight clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan government forces in Kunduz.