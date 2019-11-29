UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Taliban Talks To Focus On Violence Reduction But Can Be Expanded - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

US-Taliban Talks to Focus on Violence Reduction but Can be Expanded - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The United States will focus on reducing violence in its negotiations with the Afghan Taliban movement and if successful will broaden the scope of talks to include discussion of a peace deal for the war-torn country, a senior US administration official told Sputnik on Friday.

"As the president said, we are restarting talks with the Taliban. The focus will be on reducing violence," the administration official said. "If an agreement can be reached, the two sides could potentially expand the talks and pave the way for signing of a peace agreement.

"

US President Donald Trump announced the resumption of talks with the Taliban radical movement on Thursday as he arrived in Afghanistan on a surprise visit to greet American troops and meet his counterpart Ashraf Ghani. Trump said the Taliban wanted a ceasefire and promised to reduce the US military presence in the country to 8,600 from about 12,000 stationed there now.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Visit Trump United States Ashraf Ghani From Agreement

Recent Stories

Trump Pledges 'Full Support' to UK After Terror At ..

1 minute ago

Trump to Hold Bilateral Meetings With Macron, Merk ..

1 minute ago

Russian Threats to Be 'High Priority' Issue at NAT ..

1 minute ago

The AWACS, NATO's reconnaissance air wing

1 minute ago

Pakistan welcomes Trump's willingness to resume ta ..

1 minute ago

Police shoot man on London Bridge after stabbing

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.