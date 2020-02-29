UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Taliban To Swap Prisoners Ahead Of Intra-Afghan Talks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:32 PM

US, Taliban to swap prisoners ahead of intra-Afghan talks

The US and the Taliban agreed to swap thousands of prisoners in a "confidence building measure" as part of a landmark deal on Afghanistan's future signed in Doha on Saturday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The US and the Taliban agreed to swap thousands of prisoners in a "confidence building measure" as part of a landmark deal on Afghanistan's future signed in Doha on Saturday.

"Up to 5,000 prisoners of the (Taliban)... and 1,000 prisoners of the other side (Afghan forces) will be released by March 10," the deal said.

Dialogue between the Kabul government and the Taliban is due to begin by that date.

