US, Taliban to swap prisoners ahead of intra-Afghan talks

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The US and the Taliban agreed to swap thousands of prisoners in a "confidence building measure" as part of a landmark deal on Afghanistan's future signed in Doha on Saturday.

"Up to 5,000 prisoners of the (Taliban)... and 1,000 prisoners of the other side (Afghan forces) will be released by March 10," the deal said.

Dialogue between the Kabul government and the Taliban is due to begin by that date.