US Talking To Turkey To Facilitate Sweden, Finland's NATO Accession - Sullivan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland's NATO Accession - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The United States is talking to Turkish officials in an effort to address Ankara's concerns about Sweden and Finland's NATO membership and facilitate their accession to the alliance, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"We're confident that at the end of the day, Finland and Sweden will have an effective and efficient accession process, that Turkey's concerns can be addressed. Finland and Sweden are working directly with Turkey to do this, but we're also talking to the Turks to try to help facilitate," he told a briefing.

