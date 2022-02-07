(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The United States is in talks with governments and producers around the world about boosting their production and distribution capacity to protect Europe's energy supply from shocks, including those that could result from Russian action in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We're talking with governments and major producers around the world about surging their production and distribution capacity," Blinken said at a presser with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.