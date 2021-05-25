UrduPoint.com
US Tallies Over 10,000 COVID-19 Cases In Vaccinated People, January-April - Health Dept.

Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:37 PM

COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals totaled 10,262 in the first four months of 2021, 10 percent of whom were hospitalized and 2 percent died, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Tuesday

"Based on preliminary data, 2,725 (27 percent) vaccine breakthrough infections were asymptomatic, 995 patients were known to be hospitalized, and 160 patients died," the report said.

When the breakthrough tally reached 10,262 on April 30, about 101 million Americans had been fully vaccinated, defined as 14 days after the final jab or a one- or two-dose vaccine, the report said.

The median age of patients who died was 82 years, with 28 decedents either asymptomatic or died from a cause unrelated to COVID-19, the report added.

The report cautioned that the tally likely represented a substantial undercount because many persons with vaccine breakthrough infections, especially those who are asymptomatic or who experience mild illness, might not seek testing.

Beginning in May, the CDC said it transitioned from monitoring all reported vaccine "breakthrough" infections to investigating only those among patients who are hospitalized or die.

