US Tanks Will Be Threat To Russian Troops In Ukraine, Not To Russia Itself - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Tanks Will Be Threat to Russian Troops in Ukraine, Not to Russia Itself - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Abrams M1 main battle tanks that the United States will provide to Ukraine will be s threat to the Russian troops operating in that country but not to Russia itself, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"They (Abrams tanks) don't represent an offensive threat to Russia. Do they represent a threat to soldiers? You bet they do. To the Russian soldiers that are in Ukraine, not to Russia proper," Kirby said.

