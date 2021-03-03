UrduPoint.com
US Taps Defense Production Act For $10Mln Advanced Semiconductor Investment - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Draper, a research firm that develops technology for military and civilian uses, will receive $10 million under the US Defense Production Act to expand production capabilities for three dimensional (3D), ultra-high-density microelectronics modules, the Defense Department announced.

"The Department of Defense (DOD) entered into a $14 million agreement with Draper to enhance the United States' ability for volume production of advanced packaging solutions for computer chips embedded within defense systems," the agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Defense Production Act will provide $10 million with the Defense Department's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) adding another $4 million, the release said.

The funding will help expand Draper's integrated ultra-high-density high-volume production at i3 Microsystems' fabrication facility in the US state of Florida, the release added.

Access to secure state-of-the-art microelectronics used by military systems like aircraft, ground vehicles and complex weapons systems is critical to ensuring the US technological advantage, according to the release.

