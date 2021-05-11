UrduPoint.com
US Taps Libya Ambassador To Serve As Special Envoy To Revolve Civil Conflict - State Dept.

Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:24 AM

US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland has been tapped as to simultaneously serve as special envoy for the war-torn country and will lead the United States' efforts to end the civil conflict through diplomatic means, the State Department said on Monday

"US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland will now also serve in the capacity of US Special Envoy for Libya in addition to Chief of Mission for Libya. In his role as US Special Envoy, Ambassador Norland will lead US diplomatic efforts to promote international support for a Libyan-led, inclusive, and negotiated political solution to the conflict, facilitated through the United Nations," the State Department said in a statement.

More Stories From World

