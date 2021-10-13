UrduPoint.com

US Taps Veteran Diplomat To Run Afghan Relocation Effort - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Taps Veteran Diplomat to Run Afghan Relocation Effort - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US Central Asian affairs diplomat Elizabeth Jones is taking over direction of the effort to relocate Afghan refugees in the United States, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Today, Ambassador John Bass is transitioning from his temporary position as the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, and Ambassador Elizabeth Jones is succeeding him," Price said in a statement. "Ambassador Jones will assume oversight of the entire Afghanistan relocation effort.

"

Jones, who had previously retired from the foreign service, will direct coordination on refugees and resettlement issues within the State Department, across the interagency and with international partners and also handle outreach to Congress and the media, Price said.

She will also work to facilitate the departure of individuals from Afghanistan to their onward relocation and resettlement in the United States, the statement added.

